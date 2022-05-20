C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Receives $26.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $63.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $15.00 in a report on Sunday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of C4 Therapeutics stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $6.42. The stock had a trading volume of 23,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,548. C4 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $51.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.87.

C4 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CCCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.04). C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.10% and a negative net margin of 205.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 million. On average, equities analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Hirsch bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 81.6% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,531,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,017 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,672,000 after acquiring an additional 248,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 40.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,227,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,045,000 after acquiring an additional 638,006 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,022,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,057,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 18.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,538,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,325,000 after acquiring an additional 243,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

