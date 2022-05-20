Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) CEO Scott Bender Sells 180,000 Shares

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) CEO Scott Bender sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $8,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,599,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Scott Bender also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cactus alerts:

On Monday, March 14th, Scott Bender sold 82,067 shares of Cactus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $4,198,547.72.

On Friday, March 11th, Scott Bender sold 79,329 shares of Cactus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $4,441,630.71.

WHD stock opened at $47.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 5.33. Cactus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $64.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.02 and its 200 day moving average is $47.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 2.03.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.90%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WHD. Bank of America cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cactus from $45.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cactus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridge City Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cactus in the 1st quarter worth $1,214,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cactus in the 1st quarter worth $743,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cactus by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Cactus by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,352,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,755,000 after acquiring an additional 471,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cactus by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,391,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,971,000 after acquiring an additional 188,004 shares during the last quarter.

About Cactus (Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.