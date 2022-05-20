Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,889 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 205.4% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000.

NASDAQ PDBC traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $18.91. The stock had a trading volume of 190,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,847,594. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.40. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $22.73.

