Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $392,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 22,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 284,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,210,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 1,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,150.1% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,930,000 after buying an additional 28,660 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $3.43 on Friday, hitting $173.10. 3,881,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,553,460. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.64. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $168.90 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

