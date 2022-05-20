Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $465,000 Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000.

Shares of HYMB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,596. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.17. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.62 and a 1-year high of $61.18.

