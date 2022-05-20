Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $771,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,225 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. New World Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 156.1% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 221,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.73.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,807,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,604,392. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $144.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $22.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.84%.

AT&T Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.