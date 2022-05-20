Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 61,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of ITOT stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.35. 361,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,079,686. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.05 and its 200-day moving average is $100.34. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.15.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.