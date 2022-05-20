Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 11,092 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 85,323.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,092 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,963,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,160,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583,472 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,123,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,773,000 after purchasing an additional 79,137 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,529,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,463,000 after purchasing an additional 26,070 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 550.7% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,882,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 175.8% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,782,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,340 shares in the last quarter.

SCHP stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.00. The company had a trading volume of 344,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,009,272. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $57.26 and a 12-month high of $64.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.25.

