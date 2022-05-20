Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) PT Lowered to $10.00 at DA Davidson

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Canaan’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ CAN opened at $3.38 on Monday. Canaan has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $631.86 million, a P/E ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 3.95.
Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $342.80 million during the quarter. Canaan had a return on equity of 86.99% and a net margin of 38.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Canaan will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Canaan (Get Rating)
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canaan (CAN)
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.