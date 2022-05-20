Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) PT Lowered to $10.00 at DA Davidson

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Canaan’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CAN opened at $3.38 on Monday. Canaan has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $631.86 million, a P/E ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 3.95.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $342.80 million during the quarter. Canaan had a return on equity of 86.99% and a net margin of 38.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Canaan will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canaan during the 1st quarter worth $364,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Canaan by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canaan by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Canaan by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 186,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 88,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Canaan by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,539,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 233,129 shares in the last quarter. 13.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

