CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) PT Lowered to $12.00 at UBS Group

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CareMax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.88.

CMAX opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. CareMax has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.83.

CareMax ( NASDAQ:CMAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $118.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.36 million. CareMax had a negative return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 7.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CareMax by 41.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CareMax by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CareMax by 14.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

