Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) VP Buys $25,007.50 in Stock

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) VP Jonathan Pearl acquired 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $25,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,606.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CGBD opened at $14.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.13. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $14.96. The stock has a market cap of $735.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Get Carlyle Secured Lending alerts:

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 87.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $36.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s payout ratio is 48.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 281.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 540,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,422,000 after buying an additional 398,700 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 156,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 52,870 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 2.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 147,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending during the third quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

About Carlyle Secured Lending (Get Rating)

TCG BDC, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.