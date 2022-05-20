Celer Network (CELR) Price Hits $0.0171 on Exchanges

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $117.09 million and approximately $23.42 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Celer Network has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,840,278,297 coins. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

