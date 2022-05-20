Centamin (TSE:CEE) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.56

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.56 and traded as low as C$1.32. Centamin shares last traded at C$1.43, with a volume of 57,465 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.68.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Centamin’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

