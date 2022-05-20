Ceres (CERES) One Day Volume Tops $45,954.00

Ceres (CERES) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 20th. Ceres has a total market cap of $240,593.05 and approximately $45,954.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ceres coin can currently be purchased for $43.65 or 0.00143505 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ceres has traded 13% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $179.75 or 0.00590966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $154.98 or 0.00509538 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00033284 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,520.35 or 1.66095915 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008590 BTC.

Ceres Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 24,938 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ceres

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ceres should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ceres using one of the exchanges listed above.

