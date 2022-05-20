ChainX (PCX) Price Hits $0.90 on Exchanges

ChainX (PCX) traded up 23.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. ChainX has a market cap of $11.24 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ChainX has traded 35.9% higher against the US dollar. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00003076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,152.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,234.23 or 0.07646671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.66 or 0.00508774 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00033005 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,912.47 or 1.77670680 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008905 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 12,505,375 coins. ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

