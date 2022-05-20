Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $391.79 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,024,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,550 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $391,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 44.0% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $213,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 105,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $300,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total value of $696,173.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 206,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,809,412.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $3,086,391.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,920,211.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,031 shares of company stock valued at $24,846,994 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EW. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $94.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $91.02 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.95.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

