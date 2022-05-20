Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Declares $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of CSSEP opened at $23.86 on Friday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.87.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

