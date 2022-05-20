CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,381 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 77,222 shares.The stock last traded at $11.22 and had previously closed at $11.62.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CIXX shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. CIBC decreased their price target on CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on CI Financial from C$27.50 to C$23.50 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.44.

The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $500.33 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.1391 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIXX. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of CI Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in CI Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in CI Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

See Also

