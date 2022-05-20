Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 158,049 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 364.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,049 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $21,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.67.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $415,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 33,137 shares of company stock worth $3,376,679. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.83. 3,368,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,007,434. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $84.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.12.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

Duke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.