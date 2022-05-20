Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 64,987 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $16,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Truist Financial by 11.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,421,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $728,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,631 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Truist Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,909,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $639,852,000 after buying an additional 924,933 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,159,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,187,000 after purchasing an additional 915,567 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth $51,622,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,356,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,529,000 after purchasing an additional 864,957 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $45.68. The company had a trading volume of 9,708,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,400,368. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $44.85 and a one year high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.09 and a 200-day moving average of $58.72. The company has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

Truist Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.