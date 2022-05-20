Cibc World Markets Corp Has $14.15 Million Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,190 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.05% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $14,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,093,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,542. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.77 and a twelve month high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.33.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,109,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

