Cibc World Markets Corp Has $22.66 Million Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,481 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.05% of SBA Communications worth $22,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 211.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,482,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,759 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 32.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 950,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,369,000 after acquiring an additional 231,643 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter worth $71,350,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 301,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,396,000 after acquiring an additional 144,489 shares during the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $383.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.67.

SBAC stock traded up $7.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $326.62. 821,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,737. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $286.41 and a 52 week high of $391.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $342.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 81.61 and a beta of 0.41.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.72. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 71.72%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total transaction of $656,843.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,150,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,835. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Profile (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.