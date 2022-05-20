Cibc World Markets Corp Has $25.04 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,178 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $25,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 92,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 709,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,480,000 after acquiring an additional 123,883 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after buying an additional 63,889 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,082,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $659,449,000 after buying an additional 3,581,114 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,230,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,972,000 after buying an additional 168,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,814,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,223,977. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $80.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.96 and a 200 day moving average of $65.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.19 and a 52-week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.56%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GILD. Argus upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.67.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

