Cibc World Markets Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.06% of CoStar Group worth $18,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,378,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 209.2% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in CoStar Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,348,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 337,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,683,000 after acquiring an additional 66,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

CSGP traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $57.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,548,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,322. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.47. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.91 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $101.05. The company has a quick ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $515.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,823.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.11.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

