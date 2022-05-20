Cibc World Markets Corp Reduces Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 298,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,136 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $13,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,900,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,176,000 after acquiring an additional 169,117 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 876,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,749,000 after buying an additional 255,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,605,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,815,000 after buying an additional 263,517 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 311.0% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 230,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,454,000 after buying an additional 174,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,285,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,637,000 after buying an additional 34,886 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INVH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.69.

INVH traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $36.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,560,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,534,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 14.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 176.00%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

