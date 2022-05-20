Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 19,755 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,755 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $19,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,434,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Moderna by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $442,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $667,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Moderna by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total value of $1,301,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total transaction of $369,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 287,126 shares of company stock worth $42,625,874. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $7.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,880,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,690,494. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.62.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

