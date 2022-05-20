Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 6,100 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.23% of Coherent worth $15,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COHR. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherent in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coherent by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Coherent by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Coherent in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherent in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COHR traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $264.03. The company had a trading volume of 145,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,335. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.01 and a beta of 1.31. Coherent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.04 and a fifty-two week high of $278.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $268.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Coherent ( NASDAQ:COHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.38). Coherent had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $370.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coherent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of commercial, industrial, and scientific research applications. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

