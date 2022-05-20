Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Lowered to $51.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $59.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CSCO. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.91.

Shares of CSCO opened at $41.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.74. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $41.02 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $173.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

