Citigroup Downgrades Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) to Sell

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VIPS. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vipshop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $8.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.66. Vipshop has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $24.49.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.69 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vipshop will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,076,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,111,000 after buying an additional 4,397,543 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,763,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,015,000 after acquiring an additional 64,431 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vipshop by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,811,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth $610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

