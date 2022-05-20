Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Truist Financial

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Clarus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.79.

Clarus Therapeutics stock opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.12. Clarus Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $31.24.

Clarus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.49. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clarus Therapeutics will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clarus Therapeutics by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $160,000. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oral testosterone replacement therapy in the United States. It offers JATENZO, a soft gel oral formulation of testosterone undecanoate for treating hypogonadal men. The company has a licensing agreement with HavaH Therapeutics for product to treat androgen therapies for inflammatory breast disease and certain forms of breast cancer; and license agreement with The Royal Institution for the Advancement of Learning/McGill University to develop and commercialize McGill's proprietary technology designed to treat conditions associated with CoQ10 deficiencies in humans.

