Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Truist Financial

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a na rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Clarus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.79.
Clarus Therapeutics stock opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.12. Clarus Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $31.24.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clarus Therapeutics by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $160,000. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Clarus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oral testosterone replacement therapy in the United States. It offers JATENZO, a soft gel oral formulation of testosterone undecanoate for treating hypogonadal men. The company has a licensing agreement with HavaH Therapeutics for product to treat androgen therapies for inflammatory breast disease and certain forms of breast cancer; and license agreement with The Royal Institution for the Advancement of Learning/McGill University to develop and commercialize McGill's proprietary technology designed to treat conditions associated with CoQ10 deficiencies in humans.
