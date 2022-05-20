Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.77

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.77 and traded as high as C$0.78. Colabor Group shares last traded at C$0.76, with a volume of 16,104 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.33. The stock has a market cap of C$75.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$150.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$150.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colabor Group Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

