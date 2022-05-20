Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $32.40

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.40 and last traded at $32.66, with a volume of 979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.04.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbus McKinnon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.94 and a 200 day moving average of $43.93. The firm has a market cap of $928.29 million, a PE ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 87,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

