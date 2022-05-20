Conceal Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,419.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CCX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 20th. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and $3,419.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000662 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 21,145,218 coins and its circulating supply is 12,178,577 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

