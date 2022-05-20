Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 214 Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,942,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,341,000 after buying an additional 269,168 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,168,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,996,000 after buying an additional 386,505 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,765,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,111,000 after purchasing an additional 108,585 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,274,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,715,000 after purchasing an additional 147,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,232,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,109,000 after buying an additional 135,300 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BFAM. Barclays decreased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.13.

BFAM stock opened at $84.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 61.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $76.21 and a one year high of $171.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.26.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $460.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

