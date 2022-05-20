Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Invests $26,000 in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 646 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 91,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 42,791 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Sanmina by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 42,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SANM opened at $42.80 on Friday. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $44.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Sanmina had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SANM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 2,520 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,742 shares in the company, valued at $497,038.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

