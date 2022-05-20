Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,875 Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 564,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 12,730 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 20,341 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000.

Shares of EFR opened at $11.82 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $15.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.03.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.0813 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

