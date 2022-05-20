Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Takes Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,991 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 673.3% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,846,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,357 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,176,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,870,000 after purchasing an additional 903,418 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,919.8% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 898,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,370,000 after purchasing an additional 868,627 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,617,000.

BATS JPST opened at $50.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.38.

