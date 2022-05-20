Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2,414.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,800.00 to C$2,700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,350.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James set a C$2,400.00 price target on shares of Constellation Software and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,900.00 to C$2,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,500.00 to C$2,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Shares of TSE CSU traded up C$27.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1,982.00. 42,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,821. The firm has a market cap of C$42.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.02. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of C$1,716.74 and a twelve month high of C$2,385.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2,095.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2,143.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.286 per share. This represents a $5.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Constellation Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.