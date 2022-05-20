Cornerstone Capital Inc. Sells 4,065 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 159,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy makes up about 1.8% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $16,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUK. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $110,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,137 shares of company stock worth $3,376,679. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.75. 89,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,220,436. The firm has a market cap of $83.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.12. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.77%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

