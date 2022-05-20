Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.29 and last traded at $13.95. Approximately 259,934 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 14,282,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

CPNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Coupang from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.53. Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupang news, Director Kevin M. Warsh purchased 38,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $504,208.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 359,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,717,706.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 50,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $1,043,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,192,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,724,993 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Coupang by 14,350.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Coupang by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Coupang by 244.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

