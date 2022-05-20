Covestor Ltd Acquires Shares of 992 SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 992 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 311.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,376,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,033 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,083,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 995,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,674,000 after acquiring an additional 106,556 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 773,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,872,000 after acquiring an additional 428,630 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 661,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,199,000 after acquiring an additional 28,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

SEIC stock opened at $55.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.88 and its 200 day moving average is $59.80. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $52.84 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $581.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SEIC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SEI Investments from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.80.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

