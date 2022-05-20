Covestor Ltd Makes New Investment in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 404.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 29.5% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.80.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total value of $103,787.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,622,489.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 177,860 shares of company stock valued at $30,934,358. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $168.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.96 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

About Verisk Analytics (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.