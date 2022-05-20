Covestor Ltd Purchases New Shares in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $3,869,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $622,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $52.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.05. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 6.50. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.72 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $165.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTSI. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.10.

In related news, CFO John Kober sold 4,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $220,558.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,085,820.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,482 shares of company stock worth $237,995 over the last ninety days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

