Covestor Ltd Takes Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 632.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTWO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $229.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $119.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.13. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $195.82. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.82%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.