Cowen Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cowen in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $620.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PANW. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.38.

PANW traded up $31.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $467.50. The stock had a trading volume of 144,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,801. The firm has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of -99.28 and a beta of 1.28. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $337.13 and a 12 month high of $640.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $569.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $540.75.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total value of $7,395,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total transaction of $2,237,439.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,032 shares of company stock valued at $40,587,677 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $697,942,000 after purchasing an additional 137,962 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $689,231,000 after buying an additional 941,271 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,598 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $581,034,000 after buying an additional 161,660 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 941,293 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $578,094,000 after acquiring an additional 85,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $522,352,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

