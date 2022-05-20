Craig Hallum Trims BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) Target Price to $6.00

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BZFD. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of BuzzFeed from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of BuzzFeed to $5.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BuzzFeed in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BuzzFeed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of BuzzFeed stock opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BuzzFeed has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $14.77.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter valued at $41,907,000. Softbank Group Corp bought a new stake in BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter valued at $25,995,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BuzzFeed by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,206,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after buying an additional 376,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in BuzzFeed in the 1st quarter valued at $1,636,000. Finally, Founder Collective GP LLC bought a new stake in BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter valued at $1,148,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

