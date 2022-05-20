Credits Trading Down 19.4% Over Last 7 Days (CS)

Credits (CS) traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 20th. Credits has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and $33,366.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Credits has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Credits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000193 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Credits Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

