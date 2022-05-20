Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) Price Target Cut to $1.50

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Dawson James from $4.50 to $1.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown ElectroKinetics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Crown ElectroKinetics stock opened at $0.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.41. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $4.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRKN. Cannell & Co. bought a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Crown ElectroKinetics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 354,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics in the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Crown ElectroKinetics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. The company offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. It develops and sells optical switching films. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.

