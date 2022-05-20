Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) Price Target Cut to $1.50

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Dawson James from $4.50 to $1.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown ElectroKinetics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th.
Crown ElectroKinetics stock opened at $0.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.41. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $4.85.
Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile
Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. The company offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. It develops and sells optical switching films. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.
