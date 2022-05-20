Cryptonovae (YAE) Hits One Day Volume of $21,080.00

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Cryptonovae has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and $21,080.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cryptonovae has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0278 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,171.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,270.91 or 0.07790114 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.46 or 0.00509283 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00033156 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,986.68 or 1.78335042 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008908 BTC.

About Cryptonovae

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,217,186 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars.

