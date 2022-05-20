Csenge Advisory Group Has $413,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VXF opened at $138.45 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $131.31 and a 52-week high of $200.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.42 and its 200-day moving average is $168.57.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.